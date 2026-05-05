Georgina Rodríguez has sparked Met Gala controversy as fans branded her “tacky” over a daring, faith-inspired look

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée divided opinion with a low-cut gown and emotional religious symbolism

Social media erupted as critics slammed Rodríguez’s outfit despite her explaining its spiritual meaning

Georgina Rodríguez has come under fire after her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, with critics branding her outfit “tacky” despite her claiming it was inspired by her Catholic faith.

The model wore a low-cut satin blue gown with a sheer veil and diamond accessories.

Georgina Rodríguez at the 2026 Met Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York, New York. Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

The dress, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, was completed with a pearl and diamond rosary and her engagement ring from football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Social media backlash directed at Georgina Rodríguez

Fashion critics were quick to react online.

One user posted: “This girl is beautiful but this new rich needs some better styling.”

Another added: “Georgina Rodriguez just seems so tacky and low-class to me.”

According to the Daily Mail, despite the criticism, Rodríguez defended her outfit, linking it to faith and family.

She wrote:

“This look is inspired in my devotion to the V. of Fátima,” adding that hidden embroidery included the phrase: “Donde ella está, el alma encuentra refugio.”

She also described the rosary as a “private prayer” and said the design reflects how “faith, like art, can be expressed through form, detail, and emotion.”

Why Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez aren't married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had previously revealed that his marriage to Georgina Rodríguez had been delayed, but insisted it would happen “in a year, six months, or even sooner” without giving a fixed timeline.

As talkSPORT noted, Ronaldo often refers to Rodríguez as his wife in public, fuelling ongoing speculation about a possible private wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh