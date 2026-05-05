Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodríguez Branded ‘Tacky’ Over Daring Met Gala Dress
- Georgina Rodríguez has sparked Met Gala controversy as fans branded her “tacky” over a daring, faith-inspired look
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée divided opinion with a low-cut gown and emotional religious symbolism
- Social media erupted as critics slammed Rodríguez’s outfit despite her explaining its spiritual meaning
Georgina Rodríguez has come under fire after her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, with critics branding her outfit “tacky” despite her claiming it was inspired by her Catholic faith.
The model wore a low-cut satin blue gown with a sheer veil and diamond accessories.
The dress, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, was completed with a pearl and diamond rosary and her engagement ring from football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Social media backlash directed at Georgina Rodríguez
Fashion critics were quick to react online.
One user posted: “This girl is beautiful but this new rich needs some better styling.”
Another added: “Georgina Rodriguez just seems so tacky and low-class to me.”
According to the Daily Mail, despite the criticism, Rodríguez defended her outfit, linking it to faith and family.
She wrote:
“This look is inspired in my devotion to the V. of Fátima,” adding that hidden embroidery included the phrase: “Donde ella está, el alma encuentra refugio.”
She also described the rosary as a “private prayer” and said the design reflects how “faith, like art, can be expressed through form, detail, and emotion.”
Why Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez aren't married
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had previously revealed that his marriage to Georgina Rodríguez had been delayed, but insisted it would happen “in a year, six months, or even sooner” without giving a fixed timeline.
As talkSPORT noted, Ronaldo often refers to Rodríguez as his wife in public, fuelling ongoing speculation about a possible private wedding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh