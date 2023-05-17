An expectant mother broke down in tears after finding out that she will be giving birth to another baby boy

The mother lamented that she already had three boys and would have loved to give birth to a female child

The touching clip shared via TikTok has attracted lots of reactions from netizens, especially women who could relate to her situation

A beautiful pregnant mother could not hold her tears after the gender of her unborn child was revealed to her.

The expectant mother broke down in tears when she discovered she would have a male child.

Pregnant mum of 3 boys breaks down after gender reveal. Photo credit: @life_with_nadia

Source: UGC

In the video shared by @life_with_nadia, she cried uncontrollably while her friends watched and laughed at her.

According to her, she already has three boys in her house, and she just couldn't hold back the tears because she was hoping to have a baby girl.

The video has attracted so many reactions from netizens, especially mothers who could relate to her situation.

They consoled her and reminded her that children, regardless of their gender, are gifts from God.

Nadia wrote:

"After finding out I'm having a boy again, 3 boys in my house."

Social media reactions

@nahiyan2019 said:

"Some of us are praying so badly for God to bless us with kids even if it's just one. maama u are blessed."

@Boss mom wrote:

"Gal I have 3 boys, as long the baby is healthy."

@Nontsikelelo Felicia added:

"I can't help but admire you Mommy."

@Nhasist replied:

"She still love her baby boy wethu, hopefully she get her girl one day."

@Pretty Dagaati replied:

"Not me praying hard to get a boy but I had a girl now 2 girls."

@ernestinaakotosar said:

"A lady had 10boys now she had a girl in our area."

@P-Royalty-mlf commented:

"I would feel the same way when aowa! My firstborn is a boy and I'm praying for a girl shem tjooo."

@NmaOgbodo added:

"Why you dey cry naa. God will give you the strength to push through."

@lindsaymaphosa146 reacted:

"Mara the ones laughing behind cameras kodwa are making me wish l was in the scene like we plan but God decides."

@Jane Masianoka Mokone.@83 said:

"I have 5 boys and hoping for baby girl but dololo ebile I gave up mxm."

@_tinkerbratz wrote:

"Me when I found out I will have another girl, she's here turning 3 months soon. 2 girls."

@shanseea0 reacted:

"I can relate I cried like her 3 boys."

@Angel_5_7_13 said:

"I also cried sooo much we will always love our kids. Just so wanted a girl."

@Moloko Mashabathakga added:

"And this is me after 2 girls, I'm done. They already saying I should try for a boy. What happens when it's a girl again. Soze I'm done."

@Shukri Abdiweli Ahme said:

"I have 4 boys and I feel u baby."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant mum rages during baby's gender reveal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a pregnant woman storming out of a gender reveal party after the gender of her unborn child was revealed has stirred reactions online.

The pregnant mother was at her unborn baby's gender reveal when she discovered she was expecting a baby boy. She fussed and stormed out of the occasion as guests stared at her. Her family, however, seemed so happy about the news.

The video was captioned: "When you already have boys." Social media users have penned their thoughts regarding the viral video. While some people sympathised with her, others advised her to be happy because many couples still pray for one.

Source: Legit.ng