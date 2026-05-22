Anita Akuffo announced her engagement to Opoku Sanaa, sharing beautiful pre-wedding photos on social media

A young woman has discovered that the groom-to-be follows only his fiancée on his official Facebook page

The woman's discovery on Opoku Sanaa's page has sparked many reactions from fans on social media

Opoku Sanaa, the fiancé of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo, has courted attention after a woman made an unusual discovery on his Facebook page.

A Ghanaian woman hails Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, after an unusual discovery on his Facebook page. Photo source: OPOKU SANAA

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Anita Akuffo announced her upcoming wedding to Opoku Sanaa, a Dubai-based Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur.

The TV3 presenter released several lovely pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé.

The photos, characteristic of how many Ghanaians announce their impending weddings, showed Akuffo in a lovey-dovey pose with her man.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo.

The recent University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) graduate smiled brightly while holding her future husband affectionately under his chin.

The man complemented her look in a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Other photos saw the couple twinning in fitted white outfits, leaning in to kiss her gently on the cheek while holding her close.

Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, the award-winning presenter referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

The couple received congratulatory messages from many Ghanaians, including their friends and loved ones on social media.

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo and her husband-to-be are below:

Woman discovers something unusual on Sanaa's page

Following Anita Akuffo's announcement of her upcoming wedding, many netizens took to social media to know more about Opoku Sanaa, the husband-to-be.

A young woman, Maame Abena Pokuaa, who is also a journalist and designer, checked the media personality's fiancé's Facebook page and noticed something unusual.

On his Facebook profile, the woman discovered that despite having 25k followers, Opoku Sanaa followed only one individual: his future wife, Anita Akuffo.

Anita Akuffo slams a netizen for calling her earring-wearing husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, a 'big red flag'. Photo source: Anita Akua Akuffo

Source: Instagram

Sharing a screenshot of her discovery in a Facebook post, Maame Abena praised the TV3 presenter's husband-to-be for knowing what he wants in life.

She also congratulated Anita and Sanaa ahead of their upcoming wedding.

She wrote:

"So it was clear, dadaada. OPOKU SANAA was only following one person, and that was Anita Akuffo. That’s a man who knows what he wants. Congrats merrrnnn."

The Facebook post showing the woman's discovery is below:

Reactions to woman's discovery on Sanaa's page

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kuda Gh commented:

"Oh how. Just because he is following her nti? So Anita following plenty people means she doesn't know what she wants anaa?"

Clifford Atingane Adumbire wrote:

"Just like the way I have been following one person."

Anita Akuffo reacts to criticisms of husband-to-be

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo reacted to some criticisms directed at her husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa.

In an X interaction, the TV3 presenter criticised a netizen who made a negative comment after noticing something about her fiancé in the pre-wedding photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh