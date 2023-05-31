A married woman's confession that she and her husband are broke after organising a plush wedding has raised eyebrows online

In a letter, the lady said they couldn't rent a place after their wedding and had to move into the house of a pastor who was living abroad

She said the real trouble is that the pastor has notified them of his plan to return from his trip abroad and wants them to pack out

A young Ghanaian couple who are on the verge of becoming homeless have turned to a relationship programme to seek advice on what to do next.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of CitiTube, the disgruntled lady who wanted to remain anonymous wrote a letter to the "Sister Sister" team on Citi TV narrating how she and her husband found themselves in this awkward situation.

She revealed that their financial woes began as a result of the lavish wedding they threw, which actually become the talk of the town.

The lady revealed that her husband got financial assistance and she also went in for bank loans just so they could have their fairytale wedding.

She said after the display of extravagance, they had no money to rent a place but were fortunate because the pastor of his husband gave them his house to live in since he was outside the country.

The lady revealed that life as a married woman has been tough for her and her husband, who are both using their income to pay off the bank loans, take care of their new baby and also maintain the house they live in.

The major problem at hand now is that his husband's pastor has informed them of his plan to return to Ghana soon and wants them to move out of his house.

"You might be asking where my parents are hmmm, during the wedding, my mum and I had frequent disagreements about the wedding plan, I told my pastor about it, and he told me that my mum is a witch, I haven't spoken to my parents in a while now, and they don't even know that I have given birth. My husband also cannot also go to his parent's house because he has created an impression that we are well-to-do,” she added.

