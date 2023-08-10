Three Ghanaian siblings with vision impairment have requested financial support to undergo surgery

The trio revealed they were not born with the condition, which has severely impacted their lives

They detailed their difficulties in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii

Three of all five Ghanaian siblings living with visual impairment have appealed for assistance to undergo surgery to help correct their condition.

Ewuku David, 34, Emmanuel Ewuku, 32, and Joshua Ewuku, 29, require assistance to aid their mobility and attend to their daily activities.

Speaking to Ghanaian journalist Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, the financially challenged siblings disclosed they sometimes struggle to fend for themselves.

According to them, their mother, the lone breadwinner for their nuclear family, died from a stroke. They disclosed that their father had also lost an eye in an accident and had been unable to work to support them since.

The siblings lamented their situation, claiming that they were unhappy in life. They requested public help. The video of the siblings has triggered emotions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the situation of the visually impaired siblings

YEN.com.gh compiled the remarks of commenters who took to the comment section.

Evangelist Addai Emmanuel commented:

This is very sad.

Nana Boateng posted:

They are very wise. Lord Jesus, show them mercy.

Elizabeth Borngreat commented:

May the Lord bring you all divine healing.

Vivian Coffie posted:

The family should find the root cause. They need Divine intervention. May God come through for them. Such gallant men can be helpful to themselves and their families.

Irene Enyonam Tay reacted:

Mercy Lord.

Hope for Ghana posted:

Good evening, Kofi. There is a Ghanaian eye specialist in Paris if you can search for him for further discussions. May God have mercy on them, provide support and grant them means of existence.

Marriam Kate said:

God, answer their prayers, please.

Cynthia Afua Durowaa mentioned:

This situation is unfortunate, but I'm praying for your healing.

Tina Tetteh posted:

God, show them mercy.

