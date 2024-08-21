The wife of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has addressed concerns raised over their marriage

Miss Trudy, in a video, indicated that the couple are still together, although they are working towards making their relationship better

Her video has generated a flurry of reactions, and many netizens who saw the post were not convinced

Miss Trudy, the wife of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, has addressed rumours surrounding her marriage with the renowned content creator.

Her comments come after viral reports about her being divorced from her husband. Several content creators have recently weighed in on their marriage, with many indicating in their videos that all is not well between the couple.

In a video, the young lady from Kenya clarified matters, stressing that the two are still married and that she has no intentions of ending things with her husband soon.

Despite acknowledging that their marriage has not been perfect, she noted that they are working on improving things.

Watch the video below:

Netizens not convinced about Miss Trudy's clarification

Despite being open about recent happenings in the video, many netizens who listened to Wode Maya's wife were unconvinced. They took to the comment section to express their views. Others also gave some advice to the couple.

@belladonna wrote:

"I knew from the beginning that this wil happen..the lady wasn’t in love with the guy."

@TRUSTED Bleems

"In my discretion, I think this whole love thing is always misconstrued, You know it comes with identifying the possibilities of your needs ,wants and deciding if you can actually endure."

@bibi wrote:

"There are stages in marriage.. After the first two years it’s like this with almost every marriage n it last for a while u need knowledge wisdom n prayers and time .. sending prayers."

@Stephen wrote:

"If you become rich get a house wife. when a woman becomes rich she thinks she doesn't need a man."

@sobolo wura wrote:

"U went straight to Kenya ,onyahuuuhweeee."

@oboynevedo wrote:

"Marriage should be offline."

@Kobby wrote:

"first 10 years in marriage is trouble if u are able to pass u are done."

@Nene_Nart22 wrote:

"If Miss Truddy and Wodemaya are going through this, I will blame their marriage counselor. These problems could've been pre-empted considering the circumstances surrounding their marriage life."

@Okoffo Pomaah

"To the people who are saying maya put small money in their marriage she can ad us well in Ghana it's 50 50 nowadays."

Wode Maya's Kenyan wife hails Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya's Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy, stated why she loves living in Ghana.

In a video, she acknowledged that Ghana is a fantastic country with delicious meals and beautiful tourist sites.

She also commended Ghana for the internet rates, which she said were better.

