A Ghanaian mum of five sets of twins has appealed for financial assistance to meet her babies' needs

Beatrice Owusuwaa revealed in an interview that the kids' father had long left them to look for work but had since not returned

The struggling mother requested public donations toward a provision shop to cater for her children

Ghanaian mum of five sets of twins, Beatrice Owusuwaa, has appealed for financial assistance in a heartbreaking video to cater for her babies' needs.

The resident of Akwasiase in Ghana's Ashanti Region disclosed in an interview that the father of the babies had long travelled in search of employment but had since not returned.

Owusuwaa, who had previously told ALL Mediaghana that all five sets of twins had different fathers, subsequently said they all shared the same father. Some of the babies have died, she added.

The struggling mum disclosed that they often feed and survive on the benevolence of neighbours who bring them food.

Owusuwaa lamented that the earning from selling firewood was insufficient to fend for herself and the babies. She appealed for assistance to fund a provisions shop to ease her struggle and cater for her babies.

At one point during the interview, the young mum broke down in tears while describing her heart-wrenching life difficulties.

Mum of twin girls

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Cecilia, a 19-year-old struggling mother of twin girls, appealed for financial assistance to feed her babies.

The teenager lives in a mudhouse with the babies, who've been abandoned by their father. In a video spotted on Etwereso Hemaa Official on Facebook, Cecilia disclosed that she's unable to feed the babies due to extreme financial constraints.

Ghanaian granny of twins gets help

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that after appealing for help to cater to a set of twins whose mother died after giving birth, a grandmother received a fully-stocked provision shop and over GH¢30,000.

The twins' birth mother died two weeks after delivering the adorable babies in the Central Region of Ghana.

The heart-wrenching story of the kids and their struggling grandmother, Madam Hawa, got the attention of Etwereso Hemaa Official, a philanthropist born Freda Oppong.

