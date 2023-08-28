Mary, a deprived Ghanaian mum of triplets, can now heave a sigh of relief thanks to philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa

The new mum has received GH¢10,000, a brand-new sewing machine, and other items with the help of the young Queen Mother

The video accentuating the moment Mary was reduced to tears by the sight of the enormous gifts triggered emotions

A mum of triplets named Mary has received help in the form of GH¢10,000, a brand-new sewing machine, and other valuable items thanks to Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The generous gesture followed a request for assistance by the Ghanaian philanthropist via her social media handles.

Mum of triplet receives GH¢10,000 and new sewing machine from donors thanks to Etwereso Hemaa. Photo credit: Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

Many online users donated following the appeal for funds to ease the plight of the struggling mum.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa warms hearts

Sharing the video of the presentation of the items online, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa disclosed that the triplets are all males.

"Together, we can touch lives through digital means. God bless us all," portions of the writing accompanying the video read.

''She has never experienced such kindness in her life,'' Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa told YEN.com.gh in a brief WhatsApp conversation.

Mary overcome with emotions

The moment Mary broke down in tears after receiving the cash and items triggered emotions. She expressed gratitude to the benefactors.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Mary

The kind gesture moved many as they showered accolades on the donors and Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

Couple celebrates triplets

