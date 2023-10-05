A Ghanaian mum of triplets has appealed to the public for financial assistance to provide for her babies

Dorcas Tetteh, who resides in a dilapidated mudhouse with the newborns, called for help through social media personalities Twins Diaries

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Patrick of Twins Diaries said the babies need a bed, baby food and clothes, toiletries, and other baby-related items

A struggling Ghanaian mum of triplets, Dorcas Tetteh, has appealed to the public for financial support to cater for her newborns' needs.

The Ningo-Prampram resident in Ghana's Greater Accra Region lives in a mudhouse that leaks when it rains and survives on people's benevolence.

Father's whereabouts

The deprived mum, whose babies are only four weeks old, lamented that the father of the triplets left in search of greener pastures at a galamsey site before she delivered but has yet to return.

Dorcas called on organisations, kind-hearted individuals, and the public to come to her aid through Ghanaian social media personalities Twins Diaries.

Family's current state

When the Twins Diaries team visited the new mum and her triplets, they found them in a shabby structure, posing a threat to the mother and her babies. Patrick of Twins Diaries told YEN.com.gh that they want to get Dorcas and her babies a decent abode.

''They were sleeping on hard surfaces in a dusty room with no ventilation. We also saw that the mother appeared pale and unwell and required immediate medical attention.

''We've got some help, but we need more. We want to relocate the mum and her babies from the mudhouse to a better place,'' Patrick told YEN.com.gh.

Please donate a bed, a fan, baby food, baby cots, clothes, diapers, toiletries, and other baby-related items or cash through the official Mobile Money number +223556292016 (Patrick Mensah).

Visually impaired mum of triplets gets help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region expressed their immense gratitude.

Maryland triplets born severely premature start school

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Maryland triplets Morgan Hicks, Sanai Hicks, and Tony Hicks Jr had been accepted into dozens of schools with received scholarships across the United States.

The triplets were all born severely prematurely. Sanai, Morgan and Tony Jr were born at 27 weeks, with the girls weighing 1.1 pounds and Tony weighing two pounds.

After overcoming an early stormy birth, they decided to stay together. They chose schools in Atlanta and have begun classes at Spelman and Morehouse colleges.

