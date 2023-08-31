Triplets Morgan Hicks, Sanai Hicks, and Tony Hicks Jr were all born preterm but survived their difficult birth

Morgan Hicks and Sanai Hicks graduated from the same high school with 3.7 and 3.8, respectively, while their brother earned a 3.9 GPAs

The trio received scholarships to start school at Spelman and Morehouse colleges in Atlanta, United States

Maryland triplets Morgan Hicks, Sanai Hicks, and Tony Hicks Jr have been accepted into dozens of schools with received scholarships across the United States.

The triplets were all born severely prematurely. Sanai, Morgan and Tony Jr were born at 27 weeks, with the girls weighing 1.1 pounds and Tony weighing two pounds.

Triplets born preterm commence school at Spelman and Morehouse colleges in US. Photo credit: USA Today.

Triplets graduate from high school

After overcoming an early stormy birth, they decided to stay together. They chose schools in Atlanta and have begun classes at Spelman and Morehouse colleges.

This comes after they finished high school with GPAs of 3.7, 3.8, and 3.9, respectively. While Morgan and Sanai went to middle and high school together, Tony Jr went elsewhere

The triplets made a list together, believing it would be fun to go to school together for the first time since elementary school.

Mum details their journey to receiving scholarships for university education

Their mum, Sharnetta, told USA Today that she and her husband tried to guide their children as much as possible but wanted them to decide.

With support from support from Sharnetta and her husband, their children started a GoFundMe, but they put in "many long nights" by applying for scholarships and writing admissions essays, Sharnetta said.

"They would end up doing four or five essays a day to catch up because they were just trying to live out their life and also have fun in school and do social activities and service hours.''

She told them it would pay off, though, and it did: the scholarship money began to trickle in.

Triplets received scholarships from Spelman and Morehouse

Tony Jr received $60,000 from Morehouse, while Sanai and Morgan each received $18,000 from Spelman to support them over the next four years. The students also earned private scholarships through other programmes.

Sanai, who's interested in immigration and entertainment, plans to pursue a law degree. Morgan wants to become a biomedical engineer and plans to study biochemistry and complete a dual-degree engineering programme, a crossover between Spelman and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Tony Jr, on the other hand, wants to focus on applied physics, with plans to become an aerospace engineer and would love to work for NASA.

Spelman College is a historically Black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, Morehouse College is a private, historically Black men's liberal arts (HBCU) college in Atlanta.

