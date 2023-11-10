Rodney Appiah, son of Stephen Appiah, has showered accolades on him over the former Ghana captain's achievements on the field

The Great Olympics midfielder admitted that he cannot achieve the same feat because his father is a great man

Rodney indicated that Stephen Appiah has guided him throughout his career and owns his milestones in life to the legendary footballer

Rodney Appiah, son of former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, has celebrated his father for the legendary footballer's accomplishments.

The Great Olympics midfielder admitted to 3Sports that his father achieved a lot in football, which would be tough to replicate.

Stephen Appiah's son hails him. Photo credit: stephenappiahofficial.

Source: Instagram

Rodney noted that his father has done much for his country through football and other fields.

"I can't do what he did because he is a great man. He has done so much for the country ... I hope to do my best and show what I have,'' said Rodney.

Despite the strain of following up on his father's legacy, Rodney acknowledged that Stephen Appiah has been a massive help in his profession.

See a photo of Stephen Appiah below:

He admitted that everything he has flowed from his dad. Rodney has returned to the first team of the Great Olympics after recovering from a year-long injury.

