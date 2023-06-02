A beautiful Black couple who met through Instagram has exchanged vows in a gorgeous white wedding

The duo met through an online mutual colleague and established a relationship before tying the knot

The social media Twitter account Black Dollar Network posted the couple's story along with adorable photos, which received reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Black couple who met through an online mutual colleague and tied the knot in an elegant white wedding received reactions for their photos from netizens.

The duo's paths crossed through Loni Love, an American comedian, television host, actress, author, and former electrical engineer.

How the couple connected online

Before the pair wedded, the comedian DMed the lady called Bresha about Nick's desire to know her.

Black couple who met on Instagram marries. Photo credit: @BlackDollarNtwk.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Hey Bresha, I hope all is well, and you are healthy and safe. My writer friend Nick thinks you are the bomb and wanted to know if you were dating or have a boyfriend. He's a nice dude I work with on developing a show,'' Loni told Bresha.

Bresha confirmed she was unattached and was waiting on God to ''send me my own,'' she said.

''I'm open for coffee and a meet-up. I trust your judgement,'' Bresha added in response to Loni Love.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, Nick DMed Bresha to know her. The pair established friendship and later tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony.

Netizens have reacted to the images of the couple after BlackDollarNtwk posted their story along with the pictures on Twitter. Only one person had commented at the time of this publication.

See the frames below:

Netizen's reaction to the images of the Black couple

@MicKelBey3 commented:

Oh, I Love to see it!

Ghanaian lady and lover marry in beautiful wedding

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa, a Ghanaian lady, and her significant other wore lovely attire as they married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The pair wore matching regal Kente to their traditional plush wedding, which was attended by their families and loved ones.

Adwoa wore two distinct outfits for the traditional marriage: a matching Kente with her husband and a stunning straight dress for the event.

Couple marries in beautiful ceremony

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that an interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed their ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The lovely bride wore a white gown with glittering pearls and a matching veil held in place by a tiara for the wedding. She completed the ensemble with matching earrings.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on Okokobioko, the groom complemented the bride's look with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh