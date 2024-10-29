The E&D School of Marriage and Relationship is set to hold its first symposium on marriage

The event is slated for Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Elim Church, Kokomlemle in Accra

The marriage symposium is being organised under the leadership of Apostle Eric Okai and his wife, Pastor Mrs Doreen Okai

The Eric and Doreen (E&D) School of Marriage and Relationship is set to hold its maiden symposium and dinner.

The marriage symposium and dinner event will take place at Kokomlemle in Accra on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 3 PM.

Apostle Eric Okai and his wife set to hold a marriage symposium for couples. Photo credit: UGC.

Set to be organized under the auspices of Apostle Eric Okai, principal of the E&D School of Marriage and Relationship, the event aims to foster a healthier relationship among couples.

The symposium will also provide valuable lessons and expert insights on building and sustaining a successful relationship.

Pastor Mrs Dorren Okai, the counsellor and secretary of the E&D School of Marriage and Relationship will also be present to share some nuggets of wisdom with couples and those preparing to walk the altar.

Addressing challenges in marriage and relationships

The E&D School of Marriage and Relationship is a premarital and marital institution established to provide insight into issues that affect marriages and relationships.

The school offers tailored master online classes for individuals in courtship, marriage and a special one for the clergy, that is pastors and their wives.

The clergy class, he explained has over 70 people while the marriage and courtship classes have 90 and 130 students respectively.

Providing more details of the event in a discussion with YEN.com.gh, Apostle Okai explained that the symposium would bring the three masterclasses together.

"We are trying to bring these three separate masterclasses into one place this December and we are going to talk about issues concerning marriage, how to choose the right partner and how you can go about dating, right through to marriage," he explained.

Apostle Okai also stated that his outfit would officially launch the E&D School of Marriage and Relationship on the sidelines of the symposium.

"We are trying to bring all these students together at one place and then go deeper into the things of marriage, relationship and also have fun and the officially launch the school," Apostle Okai added.

