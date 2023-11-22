Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo spoke highly of rapper Black Sherif and his craft during an interview on Kingdom FM

She disclosed that she does listen to circular songs, however, she loves Black Sherif's songs because of the powerful lyrics and message he conveys

The 'Afunumu Ba' crooner also added that the spirit of God is following Black Sherif and that he would touch many Christians

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has expressed her unending admiration for rapper Black Sherif.

Cecilia Marfo and Black Sherif in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and @marfocecilia

Source: Instagram

Cecilia Marfo speaks highly of Black Sherif in an interview

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Cecilia Marfo confessed that she does listen to circular songs, however, her favourite musician from that genre is Black Sherif.

According to her, the Konongo-based rapper's songs are inspirational and do hold the power of the Most High God, which is unique from the others.

The 'Afunumu Ba Worship' crooner revealed that when she heard Black Sherif's Soja hit song, she was so moved that she wept, the reason being the lyrics were powerful.

Adding that the main inspiration she drew from the song was that it was telling her to stand firm and not wither in the midst of the storm.

In the same interview, the Woman of God further said that Black Sherif’s songs serve as a source of inspiration for many Christians.

“If you listen to his voice (Black Sherif) you will realise that the spirit of God follows him,” said Cecilia Marfo.

Below is a snippet of the interview of Cecilia Marfo on Kingdom FM where she praised Black Sherif.

Elderly Ghanaian woman jams to Black Sherif’s Konongo Zongo

YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman in the US displayed her deep affection for Black Sherif's music, specifically singing along to his famous track "Konongo Zongo".

The heartwarming moment captured the woman's unbridled joy and connection with the artist's work, showcasing the universal appeal of Black Sherif's music across generations.

Social media reactions have praised the video for highlighting the artist's influence and the ability of music to bring people together.

