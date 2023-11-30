Former first lady Lordina Mahama posted a heartfelt message to mark the birthday of former president John Mahama

She poured her soul out as she reiterated her love for her husband and the 2024 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC

Since emerging on her socials, Ghanaians, especially fans of the couple, have inundated the former president with well-wishes

Former first lady Lordina Mahama has given Ghanaians a peek into her heart with a sweet birthday message to her husband, former president John Dramani Mahama.

She shared a photo of the former president on Facebook and added the heartfelt message.

Lordina marks Mahama's 65th birthday. Photo credit: Lordina Mahama.

Source: Facebook

In the writing accompanying the picture, the former first lady described the 2024 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an amazing, significant partner.

"Happy 65th birthday, my amazing husband. Thank you for being such an honest, reliable, kind, and loving husband and father," she said on Facebook.

Lordina Mahama signed off the message by accentuating her love for her husband.

"Here is to many more years of health, happiness, and love. I love you," she added.

See her post below:

Lordina celebrates Mahama's 65th birthday. Picture: Lordina Mahama.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians wish Mahama well

Many reached out under Lordina's post to wish Mahama a happy birthday.

Paa Qwesi Harrison said:

Happy birthday, Sir.

MASEM TV GH commented:

Happy birthday, daddy.

Roberta Asante reacted:

Happy birthday, our coming president. More grace in all your ways. I love you dearly.

Morlemetorfevi Sedi mentioned:

Happy birthday, Sir! May YAHWEH bless and keep you always!

Solomon Quaye posted:

Happy, glorious birthday.

Clifford De-Graft Ade stated:

Happiest birthday, Sir. Congratulation. Long may you live.

Bawa Iddrisu posted:

Happy birthday, Baba.

Sabah Zita Benson

Happy birthday, Mr President.

Nana Kweku Arhin commented:

Happy birthday to you, Your Excellency. Age with more grace and blessings, Sir!

Felix Abusah reacted:

Happy birthday, HE John Dramani Mahama. May God keep you 24/7 as Ghana's next economy.

John Mahama celebrates Lordina's 60th birthday

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama wrote a heartfelt message to honour his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama, on her 60th birthday.

He thanked Lordina for her unwavering support during his excellent and terrible moments.

According to the former president, they navigated the choppy waters together throughout the difficult times.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh