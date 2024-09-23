Videos of the plush wedding of veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Mama Esther and her sweetheart have flooded social media

The young lady and her husband got married over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony attended by friends and loved ones

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and celebrated with the Ghanaian gospel musician and her daughter

The beautiful daughter of veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Mama Esther has married in an attractive and classy ceremony.

Vivian could not conceal her joy as she tied the knot to her handsome sweetheart, a flight lieutenant. Mama Esther, proud of her daughter, walked and danced with her.

Daughter of veteran musician Mama Esther marries in a plush ceremony. Image source: Event Vibes

Source: TikTok

The beautiful bride looked glamorous at her engagement and wedding, wearing a beautiful corsetted Kente outfit and a lovely wedding dress.

Watch the video below:

Her husband was also clad in a colourful Kente cloth on their engagement day and a white suit at their wedding. The occasion was marked by singing, dancing, merry-making, and a giant cake.

Watch the video below:

Happy couple dance their hearts out

Now Mr and Mrs Gyamfi, the happy newlyweds, danced out their hearts at the grand occasion. The pretty young lady beamed, smiling as she stepped onto the dancefloor with her husband.

Congratulations pour in for couple

The videos of the couple have warmed many hearts on soldier media. Many netizens congratulated the couple immensely. Others were also inspired by their union.

@Mom of Triplets 5 wrote:

"Congratulations Vivian."

@King Francis wrote;

"Congratulations to junior."

Nana Kwame wrote:

"If I don’t marry Koraa nka mey3 fish."

@lovey-dovey wrote:

"I have finally found my wedding dress, now left with a husband."

@Efya Achiaa wrote;

"Deaconess ba."

@user1501248599016 wrote:

"Mine is around the corner in Jesus name."

@hannahagyapong538 wrote:

"Congratulations Vivian."

@Ohemaa empress wrote:

"I have changed my mind sorry brotherhood I will marry."

@Nyame_Anuonyam wrote:

"Aw God do it for me too. She featured in Mama’s Onyame ay3bi video when she was a child. Congratulations to her."

Ship Dealer gets married in simple ceremony

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, has married.

He tied the knot in a simple wedding that warmed hearts and got many people talking on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh