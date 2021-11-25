Portupher is a visually impaired man from a family of severely blind and mentally challenged persons

Despite the social stigma and discrimination, he has not allowed his predicament to put his dream and talent on hold

He is an active member of a Pentecost church in his community where he serves and plays instruments on most Sundays

Despite the social stigma and discrimination, Portupher does not indulge in self-pity as a member of a family of persons living with visual and mental disabilities.

''Sometimes when you're walking or going to drop in a gutter, no one would mind you; they see us as evil,'' he told Joy News.

Portupher has not allowed his plight as a person living with visual impairment to put his talent and dream on hold.

Serving as a drummer in church

At a Pentecost church in Pokrom, where he is an active member, he uses his talent, serving and playing as an instrumentalist on most Sundays.

It is here that he finds joy as he puts his skills on show as a drummer. The visually impaired man delivers flawless acts without going off during church service.

How he does it

''We use our minds. So, my mind will tell me that in front of you right now is the side drum, and when you come to the left-hand side is the drum symbol ... If you know how to fix the drums, you'll know where everything is,'' he said.

Portupher keeps hope alive despite his predicament as he wants to travel to share his talent with people throughout the world.

Visually Impaired Ghanaian Female Student

Meanwhile, Jennifer, a visually impaired young lady who appears to be in her early 20s, has disclosed that she is able to take care of herself in school by working.

In a video that was shared by Daniel, a gentleman who revealed on Twitter he is a cousin to the lady, Jennifer was seen processing gari, otherwise known as cassava flakes.

The young lady indicated that processing gari entails a lot of activities to make sure it is done to perfection, but she is able to take care of it despite her disability.

Source: Yen