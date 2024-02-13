Life coach Otchere-Darko Afari said many people enter marriages that don't align with their true purpose

He emphasizes that not everyone is suited for marriage; some may find greater contentment in alternative relationships

Recent census data from the Ghana Statistical Service highlights significant figures related to divorce and separation

Ghanaian life coach Otchere-Darko Afari has highlighted the importance of choosing compatible partners for marriage, stating that not everyone is suitable for it.

He emphasized that some individuals may find greater happiness and peace in alternative relationships than in distressed marriages.

In an interview on , he urged Ghanaians to understand themselves and their needs before committing to marriage, cautioning against rushing into unions that may not align with their true selves.

Ghanaian life coach Otchere-Darko Afari cautioned singles to make sure they understand what they are committing to before they marry Photo credit: Peter Cade & Klaus Vedfelt

“Not every woman is a marriage material likewise, not every man is a marriage material. I tell people that [marriage is not for everyone]. People are in marriages that are not meant for them and I tell people that people could best serve as side chicks and feel happy, have their peace of mind, and have their houses they want to live in than becoming real wives."

“Same way men could be hanging around people's wives and feel happy than becoming the husband themselves,” he added.

His comments come in light of recent census data revealing significant divorce and separation rates in Ghana, with over half a million individuals having finalized divorces and a similar number going through separation by the end of 2021.

