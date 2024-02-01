The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey revealed that 3.8% of married women in Ghana have engaged in extramarital affairs

The data also indicated that 0.9% of women have two or more partners, with higher percentages among women aged 15-24 and 20-24

The survey provides insights into sexual behaviour trends among women in Ghana, which has amazed many

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service, has shed light on the extramarital affairs and sexual behaviour of women in the country.

According to the findings, 3.8% of married women in Ghana have admitted to engaging in extramarital affairs. Furthermore, a smaller percentage, 0.9%, revealed that they had two or more partners while married.

The survey also explored the sexual behaviour of divorced, separated, or widowed women in Ghana.

The survey provided insights into sexual behaviour trends among women in Ghana Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt & Chuck Savage

Source: Getty Images

Among this group, 4.0% reported having two or more partners, and a significant 46.6% disclosed engaging in sexual intercourse with individuals who were neither their husbands nor cohabitants.

Notably, the data revealed variations in sexual behaviour across different age groups. Women aged 15-24 exhibited higher percentages, with 3.5% reported having two or more partners and 46.1% admitting to sexual encounters with individuals other than their husbands or cohabitants.

The age breakdown further showed that women aged 20-24 had more sexual partners compared to other age groups. In this category, 3.4% reported having two or more partners, and 41.6% acknowledged engaging in sexual intercourse with individuals other than their husbands.

The percentages dropped among women aged 25-29, where 3.3% had two or more partners, and 2.1% engaged in sexual activities with individuals other than their husbands or cohabitants.

As the age groups progressed, the percentages decreased. For women aged 30-39, 1.5% had two or more partners, and 14.4% engaged in sexual activities with individuals other than their husbands or cohabitants.

Among those aged 40-49, less than 1% (0.8%) reported having two or more partners, and 11.4% acknowledged engaging in extramarital sexual encounters.

Lady asserts any man who doesn't cheat is under a spell

A young lady has suggested that men who do not cheat are under a spell from their wives or girlfriends.

She asserted that men are naturally supposed to cheat, so any man who finds themselves unable must know their woman is responsible.

Both men and women have vehemently disagreed with the lady on her assertion, which has gained global attention.

Actor defends cheaters

In another story, a Nigerian actor and comedian, Baba Tee, sparked a debate after defending men who cheat on their partners.

According to him, cheating is second nature to men, and a woman who wants a faithful one will be alone forever.

Baba Tee says he can sleep with a random girl, but his mind will always be with his partner.

To buttress his point, the actor called cheating a man's second skin and women who are not okay with that should marry robots.

Source: YEN.com.gh