MzGee has celebrated her first anniversary as host of the United Showbiz on United Television (UTV)

During the entertainment programme on Saturday, February 24, Prophet Kofi Oduro prayed for her as part of activities for the occasion

Kwame A Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Baba Sadiq, and Amanda Jissih were among the panellists and guests present to celebrate MzGee’s milestone

Mamaga MzGee commemorated her first-ever anniversary as host of the United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) during Saturday’s programme on February 24.

The presenter took over the show after the first host, Nana Ama McBrown, exited the weekly entertainment programme to Onua TV under Media General.

MzGee marks her first anniversary as host of United Showbiz. Photo credit: utvghana.

MzGee celebrated the occasion with her panellists and Prophet Kofi Oduro, who prayed for her.

The moment she and the panellists cut the cake to cap the celebration was captured on camera.

How peeps reacted to the videos showing MzGee’s first-anniversary celebration

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments that heaped compliments on MzGee.

