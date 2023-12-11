A Ghanaian woman seeks @Sikaofficial1's help to apologise to her boyfriend after their breakup

She said her partner had blocked her on all social media channels, and she believes Sika is her only way to reach him

The lady admitted her fault and asked for forgiveness since she had not been able to eat after the breakup

A Ghanaian lady facing relationship troubles sought the help of social media blogger @Sikaofficial1 to apologise to her estranged boyfriend.

The woman, grappling with communication barriers after being blocked on all social media channels, believes reaching out through the blogger is her only recourse.

Her decision is influenced by her boyfriend following @Sikaofficial1 on Snapchat.

The Ghanaian lady said she had not eaten since they broke up Photo credit: jeffbergen & fstop123 Source: Getty Images

In a message shared by the blogger, the lady expressed deep remorse for causing stress that led to the breakup, confessing that since the relationship ended, she has found eating challenging.

The plea underscores the significance of social media in modern relationships, where digital platforms often serve as the primary means of communication.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@AlfredAddo18 said:

You don't eat because You're not hungry.

@hynex12 wrote:

After stressing the hell outta that dude she’s apologizing. Guys we need peace this time no stress

@Bra_JulienGh said:

Awwww deep love Agyin please go back

@arthurgideon181 wrote:

The abeg nu reach influencer/blog level b that

@DeHard_Truth said:

Do the work for the girl and stop laughing.. broken heart no catch u before

@_randyAFC wrote:

Dear boyfriend, if you've seen this don't mind her. Let's see if she won't eat on the 10th day

