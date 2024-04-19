A Ghanaian woman and her daughter have taken to social celebrate after her husband gifted her a brand new car

According to a TikTok video making rounds online, the car was gifted to the woman on her birthday

Netizens who saw the video joined the woman and her daughter as they celebrated her lovely birthday gift

A Ghanaian woman could not conceal her joy after receiving a brand-new car as a birthday gift from her husband.

In a video making rounds on social media, the woman was captured with her daughter celebrating her gift.

They were both seen at a garage handling paperwork to finalise the vehicle's ownership.

She happily signed the documents and the process was climaxed with a photoshoot.

The woman posed proudly beside the vehicle and took a photo with it.

Netizens celebrate with her

Netizens who saw the video were equally overwhelmed with joy. They took to the comment section to congratulate the Ghanaian woman, while praising the husband.

@Adiepena Ntim wrote:

"On dads birthday mum will gv him flowers. Mark it."

@Elikplim wrote:

"May God bless our home, finances and hearts to do more for our wives and children. God continue to bless you Papa and congratulations to Daavi."

@Itz Muta wrote:

"I tap into this blessing."

@Nana Kwabena Boateng wrote:

"On Dad’s birthday, I pray Mum doesn’t give dad singlets and... May God replenish every penny Dad has spent. This shows what Mum means to him, she should be a very good woman. God bless her."

@Koqman wrote:

"Paapa yε guy."

