A beautiful Ghanaian lady who recently got married has narrated how she met her husband on social media

The lady, whose name was mentioned as Regina, said her husband pursued her online for many years without a response

Regina said after many years of ignoring the man, she one day sent a simple reply which opened the way for a series of conversations that led to the marriage

A newly married Ghanaian lady has shared a lovely story with her bridesmaids about how she met her husband.

The woman identified as Regina revealed that she met her husband on social after he followed her on Instagram, pursuing her for many years.

Regina narrates how she met her husband Photo credit: @akatasia_brides/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After trying to get her attention on Instagram without success, the man decided to get her Snapchat handle from one of her friends, she said.

Regina said even after he got her Snapchat handle from her friends she kept ignoring his messages, but that did not stop him from coming.

Having become wary of his constant messages and replies to her posts, Regina said she one day decided to reply to him, which struck a series of conversations that eventually led them to the altar.

"He kept replying to my text, but I didn't mind him saa. Then one day I gave him, Lol, noor, then conversations followed, followed. Today here we are, going to do I do. You guys shoud reply your DMs oo," she told her friends.

Watch the video below/

The lovely lady was captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh wearing a beautifully designed white wedding gown while getting ready for her big day.

Ghanaians praise her husband's patience

Ghanaians who chance on her video posted by @akatasia_brides were amazed by the level of patience exhibited by her husband in his bid to win her over, as not many men would wait that long for a woman's attention.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

PRINCE said:

"He get time paa ooh like me ah I will stop texting you. He really tried."

OFFICER GREEN also said:

"Same here Prince...I no get time for those games."

PRINCE commented:

"Simple lady wey dey like you won’t stress you. If she’s stressing you na she wants to know what you can offer her".

ily_joe3 also commented:

"dose in our dm after taking ur contact den dey turn to be status viewers."

Man marries wife he met online, adopts her 6 boys

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an American man, Tony Thomas married a single mother of six he met online.

Florida-based Tony happily adopted single mum Lexy's six adorable children after the couple had tied the knot.

Kentucky-based Lexy praised her husband as a man who possessed all the characteristics she thought of in a man.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh