A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady sharing her sad break-up story has sparked reactions online

The lady, known as Nana Ama said her boyfriend jilted her because she took to social media to express her misgivings about how he treated her

Her online community consoled and urged her to move on after she shared a screenshot of the breakup message from her now ex-boyfriend

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has opened up about how her boyfriend jilted her painfully without recourse to her feelings.

Taking to her TikTok page, the lady identified as Nana Ama said her boyfriend of many years broke up with her after she voiced out online about how he treats her.

Nana Ama had earlier expressed her misgivings about how her boyfriend made her feel and brushed off her feelings.

In a TikTok video post captioned, "How my boyfriend treats me,” Nana Ama opened up about how her lover mistreated and gaslighted her whenever he did something wrong.

She said her boyfriend used her insecurities against her, never apologised when he was wrong, lied and made her question her worth.

"He doesn't give the assurance that I need when he knows that I'm not feeling okay. He disrespects me in any form," she said.

Nana Ama said her boyfriend had a way of making her feel that she was the problem in the relationship.

However, these misgivings that Nana Ama expressed did not sit down well with her boyfriend, who texted moments after seeing the post on TikTok to cut ties with her.

In a series of WhatsApp conversations with the guy, Nana Ama tried many times to explain things to him and mend their relationship.

But her boyfriend, who appeared recalcitrant from the WhatsApp conversation and from how Nana Ama described his actions towards her, offered her little room to succeed.

Having been served a hot heartbreak, Nana Ama then again took to TikTok to grief over the sad end to her love life, sharing a screenshot of the breakup conversation with her now ex-boyfriend.

Netizens console Nana Ama

After she shared the break message from her boyfriend online, netizens who followed the story of her relationship issues, consoled her

@Leopardo wrote:

"we are here to live life to the fullest and explore before we die oo. advise your self. if u want a trip come let's go and enjoy yourself. life is short."

@SherryBrown24 also wrote:

"Are you not sure we’re dating the same guy cos this is exactly what I’m going through rn."

@Moni Ice said:

"Same thing happening to me but I’ve been bold enough to let go."

@Akosua Adepa Golden also said:

"That guy is ur enemie not ur boyfriend."

