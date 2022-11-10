A gorgeous bride and her two beautiful dancers performed for the groom at her wedding reception

The bride sported an all-white dress to choreograph while the groom sat and watched her impressive moves

The delightful footage, which spotlights the bride's synchronised dance moves, garnered reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous bride and her two female dancers stormed her wedding reception to perform and show off her synchronised dance moves for the groom and their guests.

Photos of the bride, her dancers, the groom, and an image used for this story. Credit: Thomas Barwick/akomamediagh.

Source: Getty Images

Bride performs to Overdose by Marvin Records

The talented bride and her dancers choreographed Marvin Records' Overdose, a song that features celebrated Nigerian singers.

The groom was seated at the reception before the bride emerged with her dancers. She approached and greeted the groom with a glowing smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Happy groom sits and watch

In a video shared on Akomamediagh, the bride sported a short white dress while the two dancers donned coordinating black outfits.

The trio performed their dance routine while the bride's husband sat in his chair and watched. People who viewed the impressive performance of the bride and her dancers reacted to the clip.

Watch the footage below:

Bra Banie: Ghanaian Blogger and His Sweetheart Marry in Beautiful Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that media personality Mintah Charles, known in mainstream media as Bra Banie, and his sweetheart tied the knot in traditional and white wedding ceremonies on Saturday.

The pair kicked off their marriage with a traditional ceremony followed by a white wedding on the same day.

In visuals seen by YEN.com.gh, Bra Banie and his lover are seen shedding tears at the altar, where they exchanged vows. The couple could not contain their emotions as they joined their family and guests in worshiping God during their wedding.

Ghanaian Couple Sets Pulses Racing as They Marry

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that there're few things as beautiful as two people coming together as husband and wife, and Nicholas and Mabel dazzled netizens with their traditional wedding photos.

The newly married couple posed for several snaps after tying the knot to officially become a couple.

Nicholas and Mabel were photographed in regal Kente consisting of a sparkly red design in the multiple photos seen by YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh