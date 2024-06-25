TikTok star Asantewaa has recounted a story about how a trusted close friend betrayed her in Ghana

The social media personality revealed that her friend, whom she considered a sister, scammed her of millions of money

Asantewaa also disclosed that the life-changing experience affected both her finances and mental health

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has shared a story about a bad experience with a close friend that led to her going broke.

Asantewaa recounts how a friend scammed her

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Asantewaa revealed that she was the victim of a scam perpetrated by a close friend.

According to the TikTok star, she gave her friend a lot of money to build her a house without her husband's knowledge. However, the friend failed to build the house and absconded with her money.

She said,

"At my age, I wanted to surprise myself with a house but a situation rather surprised me. A friend of mine scammed me. She has yet to refund my money. You can't trust anyone in Accra with your money."

Asantewaa also added that the situation affected her finances as she had invested all her savings into the building project.

She said,

"I lost everything. I invested all my money into the project at that time, thinking I would move into my new house the next month. I even invited some friends to my house opening event. I hadn't even seen the house at that point. I went broke."

She stated that she could only recover from her financial issues with the help of some of her colleagues on TikTok, who supported her with money and food items.

Asantewaa also expressed her gratitude to God and some of her friends for their support during the difficult period.

Netizens react to Asantewaa recounting her betrayal story

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Asantewaa's story.

@ladyafuaserwaa wrote:

"When she says she was busy aaa till now I don’t understand her you are in Ghana with the same person n you couldn’t find the time? Even pro outside who are serious with their project find ways and means to see how their projects are going hw333!!well she has learnt it the hard way it good ama na ni adaho!!"

@phyl_____ wrote:

"So if the person had secured the home right, was it going to come with food and provisions like she was expecting. You don’t gather everything you have to build or buy a house jx to show off to friends and family you’re dat girl. life is a process."

@dzifas_handwriting commented:

"U should av involved the police , like me u go pay papa"

@obaa.rit commented:

"The last part though” today I have built another house”. She made me remember my story. A little sister I took care of, loved and trusted so much did same to me. But like she said, some things happens so we can be more vigilant for the future."

