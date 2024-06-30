A video of Nana Ama McBrown's husband spending some 'Daddy moments' with their daughter Baby Maxin has surfaced online

The actress' husband was captured in a heartwarming moment with her daughter, who was filmed asking his dad if he bought her any gifts

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Spouse of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has proven beyond doubt that all is well with his family, contrary to the viral reports of turmoil in his marital home.

Maxwell warmed the hearts of many on social media with a video of him bonding with his adorable daughter, Baby Maxin.

Photos of Baby Maxin and Maxwell Image source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The video captures Maxwell returning home after going out, bringing a package for his adorable daughter.

Upon arrival, Baby Maxim gave his dad a warm reception and asked if he got her some toys.

To her amusement, Maxwell granted her expectations and proved beyond doubt that he was a responsible father.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Maxwell bonding with Baby Maxin

The video has sparked various reactions online. Many were filled with joy to see father and daughter enjoying a wonderful moment together.

@Betty wrote:

"I'm always happy for this couple."

@Rita Conduah wrote:

"Lovely and lovely."

@Akosss wrote:

"Nana this is what I want."

@Pat's shop wrote:

"You don't have to post everything because there is a question mark here. do you also buy me."

@first selection boutique wrote:

"Beautiful l Maxii and daddy this is lovely."

McBrown: Baby Maxin Looks All Grown Up In Video; Leaves Ghanaians In Awe

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown's little daughter, Baby Maxin, got everyone talking as she looked all grown up in her latest video.

The young girl, who celebrated her third birthday in February last year, was seen chit-chatting eloquently with her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, in the heartwarming clip that has taken the internet by storm.

Baby Maxin, who is already proving to be a natural in front of the camera, stole the show as she confidently conversed with her mother. Her adorable smile and bubbly personality made it clear she was taking after her talented mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh