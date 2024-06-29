Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, was unhappy when a man used an inappropriate word during a conversation such that she called him out in a video

In the video, the five-year-old advised the man that her mother had told her about the word being a bad word and not suitable to come out of one's mouth

Many people in the comments admired Maxin's smartness and maturity as well as McBrown's parenting

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, was spotted in a video drinking asana and advising her mother's friends against using a word she termed bad.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin in photos. Image Credit: @babymaxin and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin drank asana and advised her mother's friends in the video

In a viral video, Baby Maxin was drinking asana, a local drink known to the people of the Greater Accra Region, the Gas.

Maxin was enjoying her drink when a gentleman known to be McBrown's friend decided to capture her adorable moment.

The five-year-old shouted at the man standing by that her mother had advised her about a particular word that she had termed bad. Feeling shy about mentioning the word, the gentleman who recorded the video pleaded with Maxin to whisper the word into his ear.

In the video's caption, the gentleman wrote that the word she whispered was w'aboda, which, when translated from Twi to English, means, you are mad.

She pointed at the man and talked about reporting him to her mother, Mrs McBrown Mensah, when they got home.

Below is the video of Baby Maxin drinking asana and advising her mother's friends against saying a bad word to her.

Reactions to the video

The comment section was filled with people admiring Baby Maxin's maturity and smartness in recognising that such a word was inappropriate, while others applauded McBrown's parenting.

Below are the reactions to the adorable video sighted on Mari Gyata's Instagram:

hrp_besiaba said:

Children will do you dirty pretty babe

maameiv said:

She would rather tell mummy when she's home hahahaha eiii but decided to snitch in the end haha

246parel said:

She’s so pretty ❤️

krissy_360 said:

She is so adorable

wirjuan said:

Clever girl

bouncybabygh said:

Have watched it more than once ❤️

pinkappleglam said:

ooh mummy

afia1604 said:

Hahahhaha!!!!!wu Maami b€ ti wai

"Side chicks are worried": McBrown flaunted her wedding ring in video, peeps talked

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown caused a stir online when she showed off her wedding ring in a TikTok video, despite ongoing divorce speculations.

She jammed to Ghanaian musician Lasmid's Puul in the living room of her plush residence.

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others wished to raid her closet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh