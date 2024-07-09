Ghanaian triplets have caused a buzz online after they publicly stated that they wish to marry the same man

The beautiful triplets said they wanted to live under the same roof with the same man as their husband

The category of man the triplet said they wanted, is, however, one who has the financial wherewithal to cater for them

A beautiful Ghanaian triplets’ wish to settle down with the same man under the same roof has left many in bewilderment on social media.

The three beautiful triplets said they could not live without each other, so they wanted to marry the same man and live together in the same house with their husband.

The triplets (sitting on the left) Photo credit: @Oheneba Media/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Consequently, the triplets have put it out there that any man interested in a polygamous marriage should come forward to propose to them.

In a trending TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful triplets said while they wish to marry the same husband, any man who expresses interest must be financially capable of catering and providing for their needs.

"We are seriously looking for a man who would marry us together, if, in the olden days, a chief could marry three wives, then a rich man should also be able to marry us. We are not specifically looking for a rich man, however, the man must be capable of providing for our needs," they said.

When asked how they intended to share the man in terms of their emotional needs, the triplets said they would create a daily schedule for him, where he would attend to each one of them on a rotational basis.

Their wish attract reactions online

The video of the beautiful triplet stating their wish to marry the same husband drew reactions online, with netizens sharing varied views.

Some reactions to the video, posted on TikTok by @_omarforeigner are compiled below.

@Obaayaa said:

"Yes my great grand mother's were triplets they married a chief in Ghana here."

@Susan also said:

"buy one get two freeeeeee."

@I'm for Cheddar reacted:

"oh God help me get money. Good things are passing by me."

@the man commented:

"This is why I need money badly perfect opportunity."

