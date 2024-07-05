A Canadian borgar has advised Africans who wish to travel abroad for greener pastures to be prepared to work hard

He said anyone who cannot carry a 50kg bag of cement should not think of moving to Canada as the jobs there require the lifting of heavier stuff.

He also advised them to learn a craft before travelling as that would pay them more abroad

A Ghanaian man based in Canada has sent a word of caution to Africans planning to relocate abroad to prepare for the hustle ahead of them.

Ericus, as he is widely known, said life abroad is all about hard work and anyone planning to relocate must be prepared to work their socks off.

Speaking to DJ Nyame in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, Ericus said Canada, where he currently resides, was particularly tough as most of the jobs there required the exertion of physical strength and energy.

He said the first few years of any new migrant to Canada is for doing minimal factory jobs, which require the lifting of heavy stuff before they later change to better ones when their residence is sorted out.

Consequently, Ericus said that any African who cannot carry at least a 50kg bag of cement must stay home and not bother travelling to Canada.

"If you live in Africa and you can't carry a 50kg bag of cement don't come, because the jobs here are difficult. You must make sure you can carry a bag of cement in African before you travel," he said.

Ericus also advised the youth to learn crafts such as bricklaying, masonry, carpentry, electrical works, mechanics, and plumbing among others, explaining that people with such skills earn more abroad than those working in offices.

"These people, if they get their residence permit, are better off than anyone with MBAs abroad, it;s a fact," he said.

Reactions to Ericus’ video

Ericus' interactions with SVTV Africa attracted some commentaries online, some of which have been compiled below:

@living water's said:

"it very true PAA in Canada a mechanic charge 150$ per hour for repairing your cars so jx imagine if he spent 5 hours on your car it a lot of money."

@Kofi Ÿéšù said:

"That’s why you need to learn how to change oil and plugs when u come lol."

@Bra Willie also said:

"It’s true paaa unless you come and testify."

@fest wrote:

"true oo.my mechanic dey charge me ruf."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

