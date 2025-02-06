Oheneni Adazoa got many people emotional after an interviewer asked if claims that she was pregnant were to be believed

The Sompa Nkomo host could not give a definite answer but said she was optimistic she would give birth

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed optimism that Oheneno Adazoa would soon give birth

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Host of a popular relationship programme on Sompa TV, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah aka Oheneni Adazoa has gone public on claims that she is pregnant.

This comes after a question was posed to her in a recent interview where she spoke about her marriage.

The host of Sompa Nkomo, Oheneni Adazoa has spoken about whether she is pregnant. Photo credit: @Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on One Ghana TV on YouTube, the host of Sompa Nkomo was quizzed by the interviewer as to whether she was indeed pregnant as many have suggested based on her recent appearances.

The outspoken host could not give a definite answer but stressed that she had faith in God that she would soon have a baby of her own.

"I have faith in God. Based on my personal experiences, I know what God can do. I know what God can do tomorrow. The Lord said 'Sing on childless woman, you who have never given birth.' I know I can wake up one day and go to the hospital and give birth. People will say Oheneni was not feeling well and went to the hospital only to be told her time was due. God can do it, God can hide a child in your belly for nine months and you might not even know it."

Oheneni Adazoa opened up on what happened when she once visited a fertility hospital in Accra adding that her 20-year wait for a child was all part of God's plan for her life.

"For the 20-year journey that I embarked on, I know God has a purpose for me and I know it would come to pass. For this fight, I have reached my limit and left it for Him to take over. I know what he can do."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort Oheneni Adazoa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video are optimistic that Oheneni Adazoa will soon give birth.

@joycebaffour-awuah6973 wrote:

"I was childless for 10 years of marriage, I prayed and cried every day and night but now I have a baby girl. I pray that my God will visit you soon AMEN."

@abenaofosu-adu5661 indicated:

"Indeed, a one resilient woman: it shall be well."

@mavisadusei4544

"God bless you so much mummy for your good talk."

Elderly woman gives birth to quadruplets.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman after 24 years of marriage had given birth to quadruplets.

The 51-year-old woman called Louisa could not hide her joy as she shared her story on social media.

In a video on Instagram, Louisa said she tried everything medically in her bid to give birth.

She delivered quadruplets after asking God to bless her with children on her 50th birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh