Most people would like their relationships to end in 'happily ever after' scenarios, but this is often not the case. These love affairs suffer from a lack of commitment from either one partner or both of them and eventually break off.

A confused couple scratching their heads Photo source: @couples_diary

Source: Instagram

To save yourself from disappointment after putting so much into a relationship, you must know how you and your partner are committed to each other and advise yourself. Answer the quiz below to find out.

Ladies cries for a husband in viral video

Talking of committed relationships, a video of a lady crying out on social media for a man to marry her has caused a stir on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady, who said she was tired of being single, promised to give the man who would come forward money to pay her bride price and sponsor the wedding.

Her cry-for-help video drew reactions from netizens, with some saying she was paying back for all the men she mistreated and rejected in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh