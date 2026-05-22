Media personality Anita Akuffo recently announced her wedding to Opoku Sanaa, creating a social media buzz

Resurfaced footage has showcased the TV3 presenter's support at her fiancé's book launch event in Accra

Heartfelt reactions flooded social media as Ghanaians congratulated the engaged couple ahead of their wedding

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Old footage of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo's appearance at an event held by her husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, has resurfaced after their wedding announcement.

Old footage of Anita Akuffo supporting her fiancé, Opoku Sanaa, at his book launch resurfaces. Photo source: Anita Akua Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Anita Akuffo announced her upcoming wedding to Opoku Sanaa, a Dubai-based Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur.

The TV3 presenter released several lovely pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé.

The photos, characteristic of how many Ghanaians announce their impending weddings, showed Akuffo in a lovey-dovey pose with her man.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo.

The Afternoon Show and Date Rush host smiled brightly while holding her future husband affectionately under his chin.

The man complemented her look in a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Other photos saw the couple twinning in fitted white outfits, leaning in to kiss her gently on the cheek while holding her close.

Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, the award-winning presenter referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

The couple received congratulatory messages from many Ghanaians, including their friends and loved ones on social media.

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo and her husband-to-be are below:

Old video of Anita Akuffo resurfaces

On March 19, 2026, Opoku Sanaa held a launch event at the British Council in Accra for his book, Passion, Persistence, Progress.

In a resurfaced video, the entrepreneur was seen preparing with his team for the commencement of the event, which was attended by some important personalities, including award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle.

During the event, Anita was spotted in the front-row seat, supporting her fiancé Opoku as he spoke about his book.

A Ghanaian woman hails Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, after an unusual discovery on his Facebook page. Photo source: OPOKU SANAA

Source: Facebook

The TV presenter wore a polka-dot belted midi dress and looked gorgeous with her pixie cut as she focused her attention on her smartphone.

The resurfaced footage has stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook video of Anita Akuffo supporting her fiancé at his book launch is below

Reactions to Anita Akuffo supporting Opoku Sanaa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Traphina Owusu Agyapomaa commented:

"They did so well by keeping their dating life private."

Akosua Mimi said:

"Oh okay! So Madam was even at the book launch 😁."

Quophi Chordson wrote:

"Ah well, let’s go back erh… saa madam came to support the launch."

Daffodils commented:

"Wifey at the front seat 🥰😂."

Woman checks Anita Akuffo's fiancé's Facebook page

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman checked Anita Akuffo's fiancé's Facebook page after the announcement of their wedding.

The lady shared her unusual discovery online, which garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh