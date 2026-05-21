Anita Akuffo Fires Back at Man for Calling Her Earring-Wearing Husband-to-Be a “Big Red Flag”
- Anita Akuffo has announced her upcoming wedding to Opoku Sanaa with beautiful pre-wedding photos on social media
- A social media user questioned the TV3 presenter's choice of husband and made negative remarks about him
- His remarks did not sit well with Anita Akuffo, who responded to the criticism about her fiancé, Opoku Sanaa
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Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has fired back at a social media user for his unsavoury comment about her husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa.
On Thursday, May 20, 2026, Anita Akuffo announced her upcoming wedding to Opoku Sanaa, a musician and entrepreneur.
The TV3 presenter released lovely pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé.
The photos, characteristic of how many Ghanaians announce their impending weddings, showed Akuffo in a lovey-dovey pose with her man, who is yet to be identified.
In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.
Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.
The recent University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) graduate smiled brightly while holding her future husband affectionately under his chin.
The man complemented her look in a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.
Other photos saw the couple twinning in fitted white outfits, leaning in to kiss her gently on the cheek while holding her close.
Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, the award-winning presenter referred to the Bible:
"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.
The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo and her husband-to-be are below:
Anita Akuffo fires back at man
While many Ghanaians congratulated Anita Akuffo and Sanaa Opoku, a netizen, reacting to her wedding announcement post, raised questions about the husband-to-be.
The netizen, with the account @cobo2official, questioned why the TV3 presenter would go in for a man he claimed was a "bad boy".
He cautioned Anita against Sanaa, who wore earrings for the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot, claiming that men who wore earrings were "big red flags".
He wrote:
"You guys always go for the bad boys...hear me out, Anita. Guys with earrings are big red flags!"
His comment garnered a response from Sanaa's old friend Ed Lamptey, who questioned why the netizen would judge him without personally knowing him.
He also advised the netizen to search for more information about Anita's partner on Google or social media.
He wrote:
"It’s obvious you don’t know the guy she’s getting married to. Google Opoku Sanaa or search IG, you’ll know him. I have known him for 24 years, so before you judge, kindly ask to know the person."
In response to the whole interaction, Anita criticised the netizen for his negative remarks about her husband-to-be.
She also urged Sanaa's friend to ignore the comments.
The TV3 presenter reacted:
"They just talk anyhow. Don’t waste your time, bro."
See Anita Akuffo's response in the X posts below:
Anita Akuffo's response to netizen stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
The_insider25 commented:
"Ei wo gye wo kunu di o, Anita. Anyways, congratulations."
Eddy Odartei said:
"No worries, Anita, congrats and tell Sanaa I said congratulations too."
Anita Akuffo slams woman over photo criticisms
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo slammed a woman for harshly criticising her pre-wedding photos.
The media personality gave an epic response that sparked reactions among Ghanaian social media users.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh