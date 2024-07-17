A Ghanaian woman has asked her two daughters to vacate her house after returning home from the UK

Having pleaded many times without success, the two sisters have dragged their mother, Eno Akosua Serwaa, to Aunty Naa's show for intervention

The ladies alleged that their mother is seeking to evict them from the house to have the freedom to move in with her lover

An elderly Ghanaian woman who recently returned home after many years in the UK has reportedly asked her two adult daughters to leave her house.

According to the daughters, their mother, Eno Akosua Serwaa, is evicting them from the house because she wants to move in with her lover.

Aunty Naa (left) and the two sisters (right), whose mother wants them out of her house Photo credit: @sarahbreedlove80/TikTik

Source: TikTok

While Eno Akosua Serwaa was away in the UK her daughters said they were the ones who secured her properties back home in Ghana, ensuring that her hustle abroad did not end up in vain.

They said they had suffered enough for the mother to suddenly want them out of the house they laboured to see through its construction.

The sisters said they had tried many times without success to plead with the mother to allow them to live in the house, but Eno Akosua Serwaa still insists on evicting them.

They added that a plea on their behalf by elders of their family has also gone unheeded by Eno Akosua Serwaa.

They further disclosed that their mother went to the extent of reporting the issue to legal aid, who in turn asked them to vacate the house because they were over 18 years old and capable of fending for themselves.

Having run out of options, the two sisters decided to drag the matter to Aunty Naa's show on Oyerepa FM to seek redress.

When Aunty Naa inquired what they could have done to warrant their mother to demand they leave her house, the two sisters denied any wrongdoing.

"We don't know what we have done to her, but she is asking us to leave her house. We don't know why, we have tried several times to ask what we did wrong. All she does is to insult us," one of the sisters said.

When Eno Akosua Serwaa was called on the phone to respond to the accusation she also denied everything her daughter said.

"I'm not well and so I don't want to talk much on this issue," she said.

The issue divides opinions on social media

Eno Akosua Serwaa and her daughters' issue divided opinions on social media after @sarahbreedlove80 posted excerpts of the interview on TikTok.

@Nana Akua said:

"My mother can do this nd more."

@efyaghanaba8 replied:

"Same here my dear."

@law also said:

"Sometimes she wants to be free from them, because they are old enough to rent."

@ellenmoses600 commented:

"One is even wearing ring , meaning she is married. And they want to feel comfortable in their mum's house."

Little kid leaves home in protest after mother offended her

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a little kid got angry with her mother, and instead of talking it out, she packed her bags and decided to leave home.

In a funny video seen on Twitter, the girl carried her bags and walked out of the house onto the road.

When she noticed that her mother did not attempt to stop her from moving out, she decided to return to her own volition.

Source: YEN.com.gh