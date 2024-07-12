A video of a Ghanaian lady encouraging her footballer boyfriend, who was leaving home for camp, has stirred emotions online

In the video making rounds on social media, the lady known as Ama Adwubi was heard advising her boyfriend to always give his best during training in camp

She also assured him of her unwavering commitment to their relationship and his football career

A young Ghanaian lady's words of encouragement and advice to her footballer fiance has warmed hearts on social media.

In a video sighted on their joint TikTok page, the young lady known as Ama Adwubi, in a goodbye moment, sat down with her boyfriend, who was due to report to camp for training, to encourage and advise him as he departs to chase his football dream.

Ama Adwubi could be heard in the video telling the boyfriend, also known on TikTok as National Two, to give off his best at camp.

She said the struggle that they go through every day, together, to fend for themselves should be enough to motivate and push him to work hard to realise his dream of playing in Europe.

Overwhelmed with emotions, goaded by the fact that she is going to be lonely without him for many weeks and months, Ama Adwubi assured National Two of her unwavering commitment to the relationship.

"The time due for you to report to camp, you are already aware of our situation, we both know is difficult, but I beg you, this camp that you are going there would be moments where you feel discouraged, but please don't be discouraged, I believe God will make a way," she said.

While also advising him to be respectful and disciplined in camp, the young lady asked her boyfriend to never hesitate to call anytime he required financial help.

"Also be rest assured that I'm never going cheat on you while you are in camp, you already know the kind of person that I am. Also, when you get to camp and there is anything at all that you need, you just call me, I would borrow to provide it even if I don't have money," she added.

Netizens praise Ama Adwubi

Ama Adwubi's words of encouragement and assurance to her boyfriend stirred emotions online.

Netizens who came across the video posted on their TikTok page @National Two and Ama adwubi, praised the young lady while also advising the footballer never to break up with her.

@EZEKIEL BOAMPONG A.K.A PEPE said:

"when u succeed don't FORGET HER."

@National Two and Ama adwubi replied:

"ooh I will never do that... she has help me a lot since day one till now."

@Nextpage also said:

"Indeed she is the best girlfriend in the world...you are blessed by getting such lady bro."

@Mastapounds reacted:

"Bro you see the way she is saying words of blessings on you, do not let her down else... "

