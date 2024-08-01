A video of Efia Dragon addressing some misconceptions about her love life has triggered reactions online

She rubbished claims of being an expensive lady and hence was expecting to date only rich men

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A former contestant of the Date Rush show, Efia Dragon, has reacted strongly to claims that money would be the main attribute she looks out for in men when choosing a partner.

In a video on TikTok, Efia Dragon said that some people's perception of her preference for men is a misconception.

To set the records straight, Efia Dragon remarked that simply because she is an attractive woman and likes to appear good does not mean she would marry a wealthy man.

"Who said you need money before you can date me , and what do you mean when you say I am expensive? Honestly, I don't know what you see that makes me look expensive because one thing I know is that I am a simple lady leaving a simple normal life."

She continued, "If there is anything I can do but I expect you to provide because I am dating you, then I am sorry, I am not in love with you".

At the time of writing the report, the video of Efia Dragon offering clarity on her love life had generated over 36,000 likes and 3000 comments.

Ghanaians react to Efia Dragon's love life

Social media users who took the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the statements made by Efia Dragon.

PaaQwesi stated:

"I wish I can meet you one day."

ADELACKS indicated:

"They don’t know oo beautiful girls we Dey suffer."

De-Humble Lion reacted:

"Madam please is because i am not in your life right now that why you are saying that waai. You can change at anytime."

Asiamah Boateng wrote:

"One fresh gal she Dey our area very beautiful but 3huu nti we can’t go forward."

Paa Kophy added:

"For the first time I'm hearing real sense here on this App...wow."

