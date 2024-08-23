A video of a lady advising Kwaku Manu's ex-wife regarding her recent actions has got people talking online

The woman expressed astonishment over the recent utterances of Diane Naa Okailey and urged her to stop chasing clout

Ghanaians who took to the comment sections of the video agreed with the lady's remarks about the issue

A Ghanaian woman, @honam_sardine1, has expressed displeasure over the actions of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady who is a fan of Kwaku Manu expressed astonishment over the recent commentary by Naa Okailey after she recently got married to a white man in the US.

Kwaku Manu: Ghanaian lady slams ex-wife of Kumawood actor, advises her in the video. Photo credit: Richard Nyabi/Facebook @honam_sardine1/TikTok

Looking visibly upset, the lady said the attention-seeking move of Naa Okailey to create an impression that some people are against her union is wrong and should not be encouraged.

She said that Naa Okailey's marriage to her new husband became news only because of her Kwaku Manu's popularity.

"When you were married to Kwaku Manu we did not hear you make any public utterances so why are you doing this now."

She appealed to Kwaku Manu's ex-wife to focus on her marriage instead of chasing clout and media attention.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians advise Kwaku Manu's ex-wife

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young lady for her advice to Kwaku Manu's wife.

Adepa Dufie commented:

"Without Kwaku Manu there's not a you ampa."

NANA K GYASI FAUSBERT reacted:

"Kwaku Manu Ex no mmm she dey bore me paaa Obaa anim asɛ wadurom."

Ummu Al-Sudais replied:

"I really love the way the ex husband is minding his business. it want viral because of obaa cee."

Kwaku Manu clears the air on his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife.

The comic actor recounted some of his past relationships and said he learned many life lessons growing up.

Kwaku Manu said his divorce from his ex-wife had caused him pain. He, however, denied that the situation had left him brokenhearted.

