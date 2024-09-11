A video of Kumchacha expressing his views about the divorce saga between Obaapa Christie and her former husband has surfaced online

The Ghanaian preacher, in a viral video, made claims about some of the reasons why the marriage between the former love birds did not last

Many netizens who saw the video online were in support of Kumchacha's claims and took to the comments section to express their opinions

Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has weighed in on the divorce saga between renowned gospel musician Obaapa Christie and her former husband, Pastor Love.

The renowned preacher, speaking on the Biribi Gyegye Wo show, discussed the genesis of the matter, suggesting Pastor Love had made significant sacrifices only to get disappointed in the end.

He stated that Pastor Love sponsored his former wife, who was then pregnant, to Germany to deliver their baby. However, during this time abroad, Pastor Love allegedly discovered his wife was involved with another man.

Kumchacha added that although the man implicated in the affair initially denied any romantic involvement with Obaapa Christie, he later married her following her divorce from Pastor Love. This development, he argued, raised a lot of suspicion.

He also indicated that Pastor Love may have suffered severe emotional trauma following the incident, and it probably took the grace of God to keep him standing on his feet.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam show host, laud Kumchacha's comment

During the show, the host attempted to defend Obaapa Christie; however, her comment did not go well with many netizens.

She indicated that she had a personal relationship with Obaapa Christie due to her pastor's wife and that a robbery incident while Pastor Love and his former wife were still together was the genesis of this saga.

She noted that the incident, which was not Obaapa Christie's fault although she became its victim, drained the love Pastor Love had for his wife. Many netizens, however, called her out for her justification and supported Kumchacha's claim.

@Princess Alberta wrote:

"If you know the truth why do ask for their opinion again auntie Mona."

@Manuellastbaby wrote:

"The host is very unprofessional."

@yofini wrote:

"Madam wonye papa, you’ve asked question and the person is saying what he knows and you are saying nkwasiasem."

@Kwadwo Kwadwo wrote:

"How can slay queen host a show like this."

@Beyourself# i love my life wrote:

"Yeah if you have a problem in marriage just quite before you enter into another relationship."

Obaapa Chritie rebukes husband's curses on her

Pastor Love and Obaapa Christie's divorce saga reignited recently after the latter opened up about past issues.

Her comments in an interview contradicted those of her ex, who rained insults and curses upon his former wife.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the gospel musician refuted the insults as their bitter split continues to grow.

