A video of Kumchacha invoking curses on chiefs and government officials involved in galamsey has surfaced online

In the viral video, the Ghanaian preacher lamented the harsh environmental impact illegal mining has on the country

Netizens who saw the video by Kumchacha were divided and have expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has invoked curses on chiefs, ministers, MPs, and other government officials who are involved in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

In an online video, Kumchacha did not mince words as he decried the environmental destruction caused by galamsey activities.

He indicated that the country's lands and water bodies are being polluted as a result of the activities of unscrupulous illegal miners he claimed had the backing of some traditional leaders and government officials.

In a video, he prayed fervently with a bottle of anointing oil in his hand, spraying its contents into the air and invoking diseases and misfortune on the chiefs and other government officials involved in the calamity.

Netizens react to Kumchacha's video

Netizens who saw the video greeted it with mixed reactions. While some indicated this was a good initiative, others criticised the move.

@Jacob_Nzuma said:

"Atleast he is bold enough and shown he is neutral and stands for Ghana (patriot)… if there was punishment (sickness, death etc.) for certain things we take for granted in this country like galamsey, i doubt we would be here reading about Kumchacha’s actions."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"This the True meaning of "For God and Country" . That's all."

@__dhokabeatz wrote:

"Cursing then and later looking up to them to fix the country. Are we serious??"

@AtsuSerlom wrote:

"I just wish this curse would work nanka we won’t need to invest money to fight it."

School kids on vacation engaging in galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that some basic school students were seen engaging in illegal mining during their holiday.

A group of about five children were seen using manual equipment while trying to conceal their identities, raising many concerns.

