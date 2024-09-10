Musician Guru opened up about being spiritually attacked by his three assistants and the ordeal he encountered

In an exclusive interview on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show, Guru recounted how he got mute during a performance and had to seek a herbalist for healing

The video generated diverse reactions from Ghanaians who shared their views on his encounter with juju

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Guru talked about experiencing spiritual attacks in the music industry and how it affected him.

Guru speaks on spiritual attacks in the music industry. Image Credit: @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

Guru speaks on spiritual attacks

Recounting the unfortunate incident, real estate maestro, Guru, said he had performed a couple of songs on stage at an event, but when he was about to perform his 2019 hit song, Bonsam Ani, he went mute.

In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, the seasoned rapper vying for SRC president of the University of Ghana, said he became stiff and stared at the cheering crowd.

He said that the DJ stopped playing the song because he wondered whether he wanted to interact with his fans.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker said that he had three personal assistants: one who carried his towel, another who carried his water, and another who helped him on stage. He said he had no idea these three assistants were plotting his downfall until that incident on stage.

"I had to stop the show and plead with fans to forgive me," he said.

On the Okukuseku Talk Show, Guru said that two different pastors reached out to him about being spiritually attacked. He said there were times his stomach would ache, and doctors may not know the cause of it.

Due to being desperate to seek healing, he went to see a herbalist who removed a round metal from his throat, a wooden stick from his neck, and a hook used in fishing was removed from his stomach.

A snippet of Guru's interview.

Reactions to Guru's spiritual attacks

Many people in the comment section talked about the current discussion of spiritual attacks in the entertainment industry. His fervent fans were glad he survived the spiritual attacks and was doing fine.https://admin.yen.com.gh/dashboard

The opinions of Ghanaians about the video are below:

@Fuseini_7 said:

"I'm glad he's fine and also sharing what he went through. We can all learn from this 🙏🏾"

@Climax84 said:

"So this juju thing they talk about in the industry no Ibi true saaa

@Mawunya_ said:

"Life is spiritual. This thing called tukpe is real. People are generally wicked and jealous. We all have to take our spiritual lives seriously. Only prayer solves all these problems. There’s power in the blood of Jesus 🙏🫶🏻"

@Lechiboroni said:

"Ghana juju industry 🤕🤦🏽kyer3 this be why some are struggling for hit songs now😏😏"

@1real_desiigner said:

"Eii this is serious."

Guru's full interview with Emelia Brobbey.

Wendy Shay speaks on spiritual attacks

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Wendy Shay opened up about spiritual attacks when she decided to relocate from Germany to Ghana.

In an interview, she said she began to question the love people showed her when she started making music and garnered a huge following.

Ghanaians shared their views on Wendy Shay's experience, while others admired how beautiful she looked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh