A middle-aged Ghanaian man shared his experience with ordinance marriage, also known as civil union.

In a trending TikTok video, the Ghanaian man, who is now divorced, shared his regret over opting to marry under an ordinance many years ago.

He said the divorce process he went through opened his eyes to the emotional and psychological stress that ordinance marriage brings to people.

Based on this experience, the middle-aged man advised Ghanaian youth to avoid court marriages because it is draining and unfavourable to men.

"If you are a young man, don't allow anyone to convince you to go marry and sigh at the court or the church. I don't care whether you attend a catholic church or Pentecost, don't do it," he urged.

"Ordinance marriage negate traditional marriage....Ordinance marriage is like a state institution, the state binds you two with the law, and this thing changes your rights and obligations as a man," he stated.

The Ghanaian man, in a video posted on TikTok by @truthmarks, blamed the church for what he described as "a disservice" to the young guys relative to court marriage.

He said the church should use their marriage counselling sessions to educate would-be couples on all the marital laws in Ghana.

@Stéfãn Governor said:

"Why should you want to get into marriage with divorce in mind?"

@fire man replied:

"That is exactly what the court wants. for you to think you will never divorce until it happens to you."

@osempakaniopoku also said:

"For this one I don’t agree with u. Find a God fearing woman n there will be no fear."

@NanaYaw wrote:

"The disadvantage of the customary marriage is that, those living abroad finds it difficult to bring their wife's over."

