Felicia Osei's Mum Searches For Love Online, Passionately Prays In Video: "I Need A Husband"
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • A video of Felicia Osei's mum, Linda Osei, expressing her desire for a man who would love her has gone viral
  • In the viral video, she indicated that she wanted a man who would love her unconditionally and treat her right
  • Her video has generated a flurry of reactions on social media, with some wishing her well in her love search

Renowned TikToker and the mother of Ghanaian presenter Felicia Osei has passionately appealed for a husband online, describing the kind of man she wanted.

In a viral video, Linda Osei, popularly known as Maa Linda, expressed her desire to have a husband who would understand and love her for who she is.

Felicia Osei's mum is searching for love online. Image source: Linda Osei
Source: TikTok

She indicated she wanted a man who would appreciate her and ignore hearsay. In the video, Maa Linda prayed to God, asking for a second chance in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Maa Linda's video

Netizens who saw the video greeted Maa Linda's statements with mixed reactions. While some wished her well in her search, others also made recommendations.

@Lucy wrote:

"Pastor love is still single ooo."

@Supremo wrote:

"Do you really mean what you are saying?

@The Perfume Shop TPS wrote:

"Marriage is a super blessing when you meet the right partner, and that's my prayer for you. But till you meet him, plz enjoy your life to the fullest! Linda."

@Linda Osei wrote:

"So emotional, May the Lord fulfill your heart desire."

@Ohemaa Konadu Yiadom wrote:

"Awwwww am emotional ,may the gud Lord grant u ur heart desire AMEN."

@Lena4rill wrote:

"Amen."

@Ama Ampobeng wrote:

"Awwww……May God hears your prayers."

@ohema Asantewaa wrote:

"Mummy god will do it in Jesus name."

@Abena Odo wrote:

"Awww mummy, I'm feeling emotional."

@EveRGlorY wrote:

"It wil surely come to pass."

@gorethyaddaibaffoe wrote:

"Amen to your heart desire."

@Lady Gaga wrote:

"Pastor love future wife Linda."

Maa Linda recounts losing her job abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maa Linda had recounted her heartbreaking story of losing her job abroad.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian woman indicated that she went to work and fell asleep during working hours.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

