A video of Felicia Osei's mum, Linda Osei, expressing her desire for a man who would love her has gone viral

In the viral video, she indicated that she wanted a man who would love her unconditionally and treat her right

Her video has generated a flurry of reactions on social media, with some wishing her well in her love search

Renowned TikToker and the mother of Ghanaian presenter Felicia Osei has passionately appealed for a husband online, describing the kind of man she wanted.

In a viral video, Linda Osei, popularly known as Maa Linda, expressed her desire to have a husband who would understand and love her for who she is.

She indicated she wanted a man who would appreciate her and ignore hearsay. In the video, Maa Linda prayed to God, asking for a second chance in marriage.

Netizens react to Maa Linda's video

Netizens who saw the video greeted Maa Linda's statements with mixed reactions. While some wished her well in her search, others also made recommendations.

@Lucy wrote:

"Pastor love is still single ooo."

@Supremo wrote:

"Do you really mean what you are saying?

@The Perfume Shop TPS wrote:

"Marriage is a super blessing when you meet the right partner, and that's my prayer for you. But till you meet him, plz enjoy your life to the fullest! Linda."

@Linda Osei wrote:

"So emotional, May the Lord fulfill your heart desire."

@Ohemaa Konadu Yiadom wrote:

"Awwwww am emotional ,may the gud Lord grant u ur heart desire AMEN."

@Lena4rill wrote:

"Amen."

@Ama Ampobeng wrote:

"Awwww……May God hears your prayers."

@ohema Asantewaa wrote:

"Mummy god will do it in Jesus name."

@Abena Odo wrote:

"Awww mummy, I'm feeling emotional."

@EveRGlorY wrote:

"It wil surely come to pass."

@gorethyaddaibaffoe wrote:

"Amen to your heart desire."

@Lady Gaga wrote:

"Pastor love future wife Linda."

Maa Linda recounts losing her job abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maa Linda had recounted her heartbreaking story of losing her job abroad.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian woman indicated that she went to work and fell asleep during working hours.

