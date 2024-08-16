A video of a male SHS student weeping bitterly over a heartbreak has surfaced on social media

The young man, who was clad in his school uniform, did not hide his pain as tears streamed down his cheeks

Netizens who saw the video greeted the boy's reaction with mixed feelings as some sympathised with him, and others laughed over the situation

A senior high school student has triggered an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of him weeping bitterly surfaced online.

Stephen Ayiwome, the young man, was left in tears after a lady he loved so much jilted him. According to an X user, @withAlvin, who shared the video, Stephen is the senior prefect of his school.

An SHS student is weeping bitterly after a lady broke his heart. Image source: @WithAlvin

The video showed him in the company of some friends who tried to console him as he could not bear the pain. Others also teased him over the incident.

Watch the video below:

SHS student explains why he was crying

In a subsequent video, the young man was interviewed by some schoolmates, who asked him why he was weeping.

In the video, Stephen confirmed that he was heartbroken; however, he clarified that he was the one who called for the breakup.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to SHS student's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some tried to sympathise with him, others teased him.

Ghanaian lady cries as boyfriend jilts her

@PHREAKY slime wrote:

"So in face this. Fine boy wey dey play Abigail."

@Bowye Nana Kay wrote:

"Ahh Abigail too Dey break heart ei wiase aseii."

@21_yagye_sika wrote:

"This Abigail ppl dea …hmm."

@Khwesi🫶 Khorpoo wrote:

"Eno be the girl way they make the guy cry ooo, ebi the boys way Dey make him cry.. herrr boys."

@Dollar babe wrote:

"Abigail all the way."

@MarTin wrote:

"The guy be Jon."

@the7th_star wrote:

"Fine boy no Dey pay."

@Ohenewaah wrote:

"Sisterhood 1-0 brotherhood."

