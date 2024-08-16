An SHS student who went viral on social media for crying over getting broken-hearted by his girlfriend has explained himself

The young man, whose eyes were red from crying profusely, claimed that the girl did not break up with him; instead, it was the other way round

He explained that he was crying because he felt heartbroken after leaving the girl, a disclosure that has left many social media users in doubt

Stephen Ayiwome, a head prefect and senior high school student, has recently become the talk of social media after a video of him crying over a breakup went viral.

In the video, Stephen was visibly distressed, his eyes red from tears, as he mourned the end of his relationship. He was surrounded by friends, some of whom tried to console him while others teased him.

School prefect explaining why he wept over his girlfriend in a video. Photo source: kodak_bills

Source: TikTok

The original video showed the young man devastated by being dumped by his girlfriend, Abigail. However, in a new twist, Stephen has come forward to explain the true story behind his tears.

According to Stephen, the breakup was not initiated by Abigail but by him. He explained that the decision to end the relationship was his own, and it was this difficult choice that brought him to tears.

In the latest video, Stephen shared that he felt heartbroken after leaving Abigail, which led to the emotional outburst that was captured on camera. His explanation has left many Ghanaians in doubt, as the intensity of his emotions seemed to suggest otherwise.

Heartbroken SHS student sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

+233 Babe🇬🇭 commented:

"That's my character 😭 I will break up with you and come home to cry"

Khwesi🫶 Khorpoo wrote:

"Eno be the girl way they make the guy cry ooo 😂, ebi the boys way Dey make him cry 😂.. herrr boys"

Bowye Nana Kay said:

"Ahh Abigail too Dey break heart ei😂😂😂wiase aseii"

Why Dr Likee and his baby mama broke up

Relationships fail not just among the younger generation but even the older ones. In an earlier story published by YEN.com.gh, veteran actor Dr Likee shared his own failed relationship story, disclosing why he and the mother of his child were no longer together.

The actor mentioned that the lady got pregnant while he was a struggling man, and because of this, the relationship could not develop into a long-term partnership.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh