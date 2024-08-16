A Ghanaian woman has announced her wedding date to shame her critics online who said her relationship with her boyfriend would lead nowhere

In a TikTok video, the young woman, identified as Ms Vivian, shared her save-the-date photo with her handsome boyfriend

Ms Vivian tagged all the people who predicted doom for her relationship in the caption of the wedding announcement photo

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce her wedding date with a man many said would not marry her.

The wedding, set for September 27 and 28, 2024, would mark an exciting new beginning for the couple.

Ms Vivian, a Ghanaian woman shares save-the-date photos of her wedding on social media. Photo credit: @mzzvee222/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ms Vivian, as she is known on her socials, sent a subtle shade to her naysayers, reminding them that their wishes for her life amounted to nothing.

At the beginning of the relationship, Ms Vivian flaunted her boyfriend a lot on social media to the chagrin of some people, who proclaimed that the relationship would not lead anywhere.

However, because God is the final authority on all matters, Ms Vivian is set to marry her boyfriend to the disappointment of the doomsayers.

After the wedding date was settled, Ms Vivian took to TikTok to shame her 'enemies and call them out for their evil wishes on her love life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman stitched a comment from one of her naysayers on top of a save-the-date photo of herself and her soon-to-be-husband.

Ms Vivian also tagged all the individuals who wished doom for her relationship in the said post with the caption "You see your life?"

Netizens congratulate Ms Vivian

The comment section of Ms Vivian's video post was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Kaakyire Gyamfuah said:

"God will never put you in to shame, enjoy to the fullest."

@Precious Abugre also said:

"Woooow God will continue to put our enemies to shame."

@Kophy Nelly commented:

"Congratulations sis , God will bless this union haters will still be single till they mind their business."

@Dzi_dzor also commented:

"Happy and blessed healthy marriage to you dear. Nyamensa wom."

Woman flaunts wedding photos

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman also took to social media to announce her marriage to her sweetheart.

The beautiful lady shared photos of her traditional wedding, where she and her husband donned their colourful kente clothes.

Source: YEN.com.gh