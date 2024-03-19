Photos of a young couple's traditional wedding in Ghana have gone viral on social media

The pretty bride clarified the misconception that she and her husband were kids

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young lady on her wedding

A young Ghanaian lady sparked reactions on social media after she took to TikTok to announce that she was married.

She posted photos of her traditional wedding, where she and her husband had donned their Kente clothes, looking visibly excited.

The wedding photos, captioned "Mr and Mrs Abban", sparked reactions, with many inferring that her husband looked very young.

She lashed out at a commenter who tried to make fun of her marriage by saying that the photos were taken during a school's Cultural Day celebration.

"Please we're not kids wai", she commented.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the lady had raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the wedding

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the young couple on their union, with some saying the young man looked young.

Maame Esi Sarpong commented:

Is this small boy your husband can he afford your 3 square meal

Owura indicated:

Career day at school

ZADDY’S IDOL reacted:

U marry u no invite me congratulations him

Gann Sapakabia added:

Is the government aware of this?

Kwabena Asare stated:

woooooo young couple I wish u all guys everlasting love and fruitful in ur new beginning cngrat once again

Hajia Wan added:

Congratulations to both..May your home be blessed and filled with everlasting joy and love

Abena Wendy stated:

Wow this is beautiful May you guys grow long together

Simple wedding of Ghanaian couple trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple left many in awe as a video of their simple wedding ceremony dropped online.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the couple opted to do away with the pomp and pageantry associated with weddings in recent times.

Things such as a plush venue, decorations, wedding receptions, bridesmaids and groomsmen were all missing on the big day.

