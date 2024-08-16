Auntie Naa: Ghanaian Bread Seller Weeps As Husband Sells Her House Without Her Knowledge, Video
- A video of a Ghanaian woman lashing out at her husband on Auntie Naa's radio programme has gone viral
- Her husband of ten years has sold an uncompleted house the woman was building without her consent
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have lashed out at the man for his action
Georgina Badu, a bread seller, has cried out over her husband's act of betrayal and greed.
This comes after her husband sold an unfinished house she was building for GH¢35,000 to a man believed to be a pastor.
Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM hosted by Auntie Naa, the woman who could not control her tears in narrating her ordeal said her main decision to build a house was to ensure that her family would have a place of their own.
She lamented that her husband could not even inform her of the sale of the house after eight months and only found out when she sent sand to the house for construction work to continue.
"We rent a single room. I decided to build this house so we could secure our future. Because of what you have done, I am unable to eat or sleep. Why?" she said, crying.
Auntie Naa has pleaded with the pastor who bought the house to consider selling it back to the woman.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 25,000 views and 200 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians sympathize with the woman
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video urged the woman to ensure that justice is done.
@bofahedna7562 stated:
"He was just jealous of the wyf."
@Dedeyomor2021 indicated:
"They should help her to get a lawyer, since she was not aware they can get the house back. Such a wicked soul."
@dorcaspokuaaanokye2568
"I blame that so called fake pastor. He needs to be arrested, how much is even a plot of land. Ahhhhhh this is really."
