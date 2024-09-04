A young Ghanaian lady has attracted a lot of attention online after she opened up on her hustle

She made it known that her friends were furthering their education at the tertiary level, whereas she now works as a waitress

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have admonished the lady not to give up

A young Ghanaian lady has left many feeling emotional after she took to social media to announce that she now makes a living as a waitress.

This comes after she joined an online trend and shared a photo of herself in a busy mood at her workplace.

A Ghanaian lady opens up on how she ended up as a hotel waitress after SHS. Photo credit: @afiacutie419/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the caption of the post, she mentioned that her senior high school classmates were pursuing further education; however, she decided to work as a waitress.

"All my SHS mates are in school, me: Hotel waitress," the caption was accompanied by a crying emoji.

The touching post, which highlights the lady's humble beginning, has received over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Below is the TikTok post:

Ghanaians encourage the waitress

Netizens who commented on the post encouraged the young lady not to look down on her work as a waitress.

The Game commented:

"When some of your friends are already dead and you are still alive...be grateful."

Shaado replied:

"Look it’s just a matter of time … believe me if it’s not your time then don’t rush it, just stay focused and keep yourself in the right track and u will surely achieve your goals and ambitions."

I. B DE BILLIONAIRE commented:

"He is busy preparing something mighty for you,just keep onto your faith."

ᏖᎥᎷᎩ reacted:

"You are strong than you could ever think,Keep pushing girl Allah will us through."

Lady delights as she becomes a car sprayer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that another young Ghanaian lady is happy with her decision to become an auto paint sprayer.

In a YouTube video, Gabriella confessed that she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

When quizzed if she had mastered her craft, the JHS graduate said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh