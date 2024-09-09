A Ghanaian man, who claims to be a police officer, has had his heart broken by his girlfriend after she failed a loyalty test

The young police officer hired Streetz Traffic to test the strength of his relationship with his girlfriend, identified as Naomi, but was left disappointed in the end

Ghanaians who came across the video shared on TikTok by @streetztrafficfoundation shared their views

A young man purported to be a police officer has been jilted by his girlfriend in an emotionally heartbreaking circumstance.

This was after the police officer was denied by his girlfriend, identified as Naomi, during a loyalty test he put her through.

A young police officer reels in pain after his girlfriend jilts him after a loyalty test goes awry. Photo credit: @streetztrafficfoundation/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified police officer was heard demanding the whereabouts of his girlfriend in a phone conversation.

The young policeman had contracted the services of Streetz Traffic, a content creator, to test Naomi's love for.

However, Naomi told her police boyfriend that she no longer owed him an explanation, saying that she had long broken up with him.

"I have been here for the past three days looking for you. Where are you? I want to see you as soon as possible," he demanded.

"You know our status has changed. We are no longer like we used to be and we could break at any time. In fact, I have even broken up with you already," Naomi responded.

Reeling in pain, the police officer directed his anger on the content creator as he pushed him and walked away feeling disappointed.

Netizens react to the young man's video

Because of the behaviour exhibited by the young man in the video, some netizens doubted his acclaimed profession while others claimed he was indeed a police officer.

@Micky Guy said:

"But are you sure the guy is a police guy."

@user6177574530326 replied:

"Am not sure he’s a police officer."

@Nana Ekua23 Ekua also said:

"Yes he is a police i know him."

@mp commented:

"Bro has Disgrace the brotherhood u forgot rule number 5."

Woman jilted by a man she sponsored

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman also had her heart broken by a man she sponsored through university both in Ghana and outside the country.

In a video shared on TikTok, she claimed that she spent all her money to better her man's life, hoping for a better future together.

She said she dated her boyfriend for 12 years, only for him to jilt her after she invested in his life.

